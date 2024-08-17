Navi Mumbai: Driver With Criminal Past Robs Employer At Gunpoint In Ghansoli, Booked By Police For Jewellery & Money Theft

The accused in the case | FPJ

A history sheeter who was employed by a lady in Ghansoli as her driver, has been booked by Rabale police for robbing her on gun point of her jewellery and money. According to police, in the year 2015, the alleged accused Arun Kadam was booked by Dombivali Railway police as well for a chain snatching case. “Around three years back, the complainant hired Kadam as driver at her place. She does not know his address and had not verified his background before hiring,” senior police inspector Sanjeev Dhumal from Rabale police station said.

The incident happened on Wednesday at around 7.30 pm while the complainant Vrushali Dalvi (58) was alone at home. According to the complaint registered, the accused worked as her driver as well as cook in a hotel run by her in Airoli. The hotel shut business around six months back and since then he worked as only her driver.

The complainant has claimed in her complaint that Kadam, who is suspected to be in his late 40’s used to often take loans from her. On Wednesday evening, he went to her residence in the pretext of returning some loan amount to her.

After she let him inside, he took out a silver gun like weapon from his bag and demanded RS 5 lakh as he was in dire need. He also said that he was not going to give the money back to her. He forcefully made her transfer amount to an account number.

The amount she transferred was Rs 30,000 after which he told her that this amount wont be sufficient and he needed Rs 5 lakh. The complainant then removed her 1.5 tola gold chain and gave away to him. By then, someone from the lift stepped out for the neighbouring flat and she shouted for help after which he fled away. The gold chain is estimated of Rs 75,000 which makes the total robbery of Rs 1.05 lakh.

“The accused is on run and we would nab him soon,” Dhumal added.