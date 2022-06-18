Navi Mumbai: Draft voter list of NMMC election to be published on June 23 | Photo: Representative Image

The State Election Commission had announced the schedule of the voters' list on June 2, 2022, for the general elections of all municipal corporations including Navi Mumbai. Accordingly, the draft voters list was supposed to be published on June 17, 2022.

Now, as per the revised schedule, the draft voters list will be published on June 23, 2022, and the objections and suggestions can be submitted till July 1, 2022.

The ward-wise final voters' list will be published on July 9. However, the voters' list published on May 31 by the Election Commission of India for assembly constituencies will be considered for this election.