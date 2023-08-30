Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Gets New Deputy Commissioner |

Navi Mumbai: Dr. Rahul Gethe, a medical officer (Group A) of the Public Health Department, has been officially appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The state government approved the appointment on August 28.

Dr. Gethe has a proven track record of being an efficient and dynamic administrator, notably serving as a Special Task Officer during the tenure of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. His contributions during the challenging times of the Covid pandemic, while he served as a Deputy Commissioner within the NMMC, received praise.

Dr. Gethe's Efforts During COVID Pandemic

During the Covid crisis, Dr. Gethe played a crucial role in implementing preventive measures and took charge of setting up jumbo Covid care centres, including the prestigious IndiaBulls facility. He also actively facilitated the availability of oxygen resources.

Beyond Navi Mumbai, Dr. Gethe's leadership extended to overseeing oxygen projects in Taloja, Murbad, and Chakan, demonstrating his commitment to public health.