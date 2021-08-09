Navi Mumbai: Double dose train pass: Only 22,477 under 45 NMMC citizens can travel

With the state government allowing people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to commute by local trains from August 15, there are around 2.3 lakh citizens from Navi Mumbai eligible to travel. Interestingly, though, only 22,477 citizens in the 18-45 years category are fully vaccinated. In this age group, 3,73,443 Navi Mumbai citizens have taken their first dose which is maximum in any category.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray brought cheer to Mumbaikars on Sunday night after the announcement.

Under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), 2,37,513 citizens have taken both doses. However, those who have taken the second dose in the second week of August will have to wait for at least another week to be eligible for travel.

Out of 2,37,513 citizens, 22,259 are doctors and health workers, while 18,077 are police and frontline workers, who are already allowed to travel under the essential services category.

As per data provided by the NMMC’s health department, a total of 65,576 senior citizens above 60 years and 1,05,124 between 45 and 60 years are fully vaccinated.

A young Vashi resident, Sunil Ramakrishnan said he has taken the first dose but will have to wait another two months to become eligible to travel. Citizens who have taken the second dose also need to wait for two weeks for eligibility. “Imagine, the population of NMMC area is 15 lakh and only 22,477 young people will be allowed to commute,” said Ramakrishnan.