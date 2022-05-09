Navi Mumbai: District collector seeks objection and suggestions for UMC ward formation

The State Election Commission has announced ward formation program 2022 for the election of 208 Municipal Councils including the Uran Municipal Council (UMC). The term of UMC was already expired.

District Collector Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar published the draft ward formation for the election of Uran Municipal Council and sought objections and suggestions from citizens.

The objections and suggestions can be submitted between May 10 and May 14 from 10 am to 6 pm to the chief officer of Uran Municipal Council in Uran in Raigad. In the objections and suggestions, applicants have to write the name of the municipal council, Uran, designation of the officer who accepts objections and suggestions on the ward formation.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 08:51 PM IST