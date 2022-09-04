Navi Mumbai: Dip in the supply of custard apple due to poor yield

e-Paper Get App
Traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) say that there is very little chance of any improvement in supply and its price will continue to command high.

The supply of custard apples dipped by around 50% following poor yield this year. Traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) say that there is very little chance of any improvement in supply and its price will continue to command high.

According to traders, the price of a box with 7 kg custard apples now costs ₹450 - ₹500. “Due to unfavorable climatic conditions, the custard apple season has been affected right from the beginning,” said a trader from the Fruits Market in APMC.

Normally, the Fruits Market in APMC receives over 450 boxes of custard apples daily during the season. However, this year, it has dropped to 150 boxes per day. “The season of this fruit is annoying this year and despite a good demand, traders are not able to meet,” said another trader.

However, a few traders are expecting an increase in supply towards the end of the season. In the retail market, the cost of 1 kg of custard apple is over ₹100.

