Navi Mumbai: Diabetes mostly among comorbid in Panvel Grameen

While the second phase of the “My Family, My Responsibility” campaign is underway, the phase one of the campaigns revealed that Panvel Grameen has the highest number of diabetics among comorbid persons. People with diabetes is believed to have higher rates of complications and deaths.

A total of 1916 people were found diabetics after the end of phase one of the “My Family, My Responsibility” health campaign concluded on October 14.

According to an official from Panchayat Samiti under whom the survey was conducted in Panvel Grameen area, comorbid people above 50 years old with diabetes, blood pressure, and other medical problems are a high number. “A total of 1916 people were found diabetes among other problems like blood pressure were found,” said the official, adding that they have the list and will keep a close watch on their health conditions during the pandemic as they are more vulnerable to infection and complications.

The health of a total of 2,76,635 people from around 76,000 families were taken in phase one of the “My Family, My Responsibility” campaign. “We have formed 390 people team to visit each house to get the details like oxygen level and body temperature apart from health history,” said the official.

Under the Panvel Grameen, a total of 6333 people was found positive for COVID 19 and 130 deaths also reported. However, at present, only 342 active cases are left. The recovery rate is 92.54 percent while the death rate is 2.05 percent.