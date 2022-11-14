Navi Mumbai: Development works kick off in Panvel's Valvali village

Paresh Thakur at the ground-breaking ceremony | FPJ

A number of development works are lined up in Valvali village, said Paresh Thakur, former leader of House in Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) during ground-breaking ceremony of road works on November 12.

Thakur said that the village is ideal and the development work will beautify it as well.

Under the guidance of Bharatiya Janata Party's Raigad district chief MLA Prashant Thakur and his brother Paresh, many development works are being taken up in the area.

The main road in the village is also being concretised and the groundbreaking ceremony for the same happened on Saturday. Apart from road work, other issues will be resolved, including that of poor water supply in summers, assured Thakur.

Former coporator Haresh Keni, Mahadev Madhe, former Sarpanch Shashikant Shelke, BJP leader Krishna Chaudhary, ward president Sachin Chaudhary, and villagers were in attendance of the ceremony.