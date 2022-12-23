Navi Mumbai: Developers oppose ICC in NAINA during hearing, to approach govt

Photo: Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Developers have opposed the proposed Infrastructure Contribution Charges (ICC) for issuing no-objection-certificate (NOC) for all transactions like the sale and purchase of apartments, shops, land, built premises and development on leasehold or freehold land in the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) during the hearing of objections and suggestions held on Dec 21. They said that they will approach the state government to remove the proposed charges as these will directly impact the homebuyers.

In Nov, CIDCO proposed to collect ICC for issuing a NOC for all transactions in NAINA. A notification was issued on Nov 4 proposing a few modifications in the sanctioned Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) of NAINA. As per the proposed modification, since CIDCO is a special planning authority of NAINA, it will be mandatory to obtain a NOC from it before the registration of any property there.

According to senior CIDCO officials, around Rs43,000 crores will be required to develop the pilot project of NAINA. From various sources including development charges and land sales, CIDCO will garner around Rs38,000 crore. However, it will still have a shortfall of Rs5,000 crore and the ICC is being introduced to compensate.

Meanwhile, developers say CIDCO needs to explore other options to meet the shortfall. President of NAINA Builders Welfare Association (NBWA) and General Secretary of Marathi Bandhkam Vyavsayik Association (MBVA), Prakash Baviskar said, “This kind of charge is not collected anywhere in the state. The additional charge will increase the overall cost of construction and it will be a burden on the end-user or homebuyers,” said Mr Baviskar.

Similarly, President of the MCHI-Raigad unit, Madhu Patil said, “The land in NAINA is freehold and the ownership rests with the developers or villagers as CIDCO will give only 40% developed land. Collecting charges for every sale and purchase of a property will only create trouble for both developers and homebuyers.”

NAINA is a participatory land pooling scheme wherein villagers will get 40% of the developed land of the total land they surrender to develop NAINA in Raigad district. At present, CIDCO is executing a pilot project, comprising 23 villages in Raigad district.