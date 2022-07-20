Navi Mumbai: Despite good rainfall, residents of Kharghar continue to face acute water shortage |

Mumbai: While the level of most dams that supply water to the city has increased following good rainfall in the last fortnight, residents of Kharghar continue to face water scarcity. Many of the areas in the node are not getting adequate water on a daily basis.

Earlier, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, MD and VC of CIDCO had assured citizens that work on the pressure conduit has been completed and the planning agency will get additional 30 MLD water which will solve the water problem to some extent. Dr Mukherjee has stated that the additional 30 MLD of water will bring relief to the citizens as the water supply in the nodes under CIDCO's jurisdiction has been improved.

Despite all the facts, residents of sectors 30- 36 and other areas of Kharghar are reeling under acute water shortage.

Many of them complained that the water supply is erratic and they are hardly getting 50%-60% water supply. “While residents of another part in Navi Mumbai are getting a good water supply, Kharghar, Taloja and Kalamoboli continue to face water supply,” said a Shiv Sena leader. He added that he has brought the issue before CIDCO officials. However, so far, they have received only assurance.