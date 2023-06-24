 Navi Mumbai: Deputy Sarpanch Of Wahal Village Attacked By Masked Men In Ulwe
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Deputy Sarpanch Of Wahal Village Attacked By Masked Men In Ulwe

Navi Mumbai: Deputy Sarpanch Of Wahal Village Attacked By Masked Men In Ulwe

The suspects had come on a scooter, wearing masks and attacked with iron and wooden rods. The incident was also recorded in CCTV cameras.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
article-image

Navi Mumbai: NRI Coastal police registered a case of attempt to murder against four unidentified persons after Amar Mhatre deputy Sarpanch of Wahal village was attacked in Ulwe on Friday night. The suspects had come on a scooter, wearing masks and attacked with iron and wooden rods. The incident was also recorded in CCTV cameras.

The complainant Amar Mhatre, 40, a resident of Bamandongri and deputy Sarpanch of Wahal village who is also Ulwe BJP President, was leaving his party office at sector 19B in Ulwe around 8 pm on Friday when he was attacked by four unidentified persons wearing masks.

Masked assailants came on scooter

As per the complainant, when he left the party office along with one of his relatives identified as Vitesh Mhatre around 8 pm, three persons came on a white coloured scooter and one walked towards him. The complaint was walking towards his car when they started assaulting him with iron and wooden rods. When his relative tried to save him, he was also attacked by them. All the attackers were between 25 to 30 years old.

Case registered against four persons

After assaulting Mhatre, they fled on the scooter towards sector 17 in the Ulwe node. However, in the attack, Mhatre received severe injuries on his hands and legs and he along with his relative was admitted to a hospital in Ulwe.

According to police, Mhatre has a construction business and they are investigating from all angles. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against four persons under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing injury) and 34 of IPC.

