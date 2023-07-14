Navi Mumbai: Demand To Remove Air-Conditioning System From Ward Offices Grows Louder

NMMC | File

The demand to remove air conditioning systems from ward offices of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is growing. Locals as well as civic activists have cited the nature of the majority of ward employees including officials in the field and they are not supposed to sit in office and increase the electricity bills of the corporation.

City-based activist's demand

Sudip Gholap, a city-based activist who earlier advocated the installation of air-conditioned systems in schools has come up with this new demand. He drew attention to the unaccounted electricity bills that are associated with the air conditioning system in the ward offices of NMMC. He said that as a resident and taxpayer, he is deeply concerned about the financial implications of these bills on the taxpayers of our city.

"Unaccounted electricity bills"

“The current economic conditions have made it difficult for citizens to fulfill their financial obligations, especially when it comes to paying taxes. The installation of air conditioning systems in the ward offices of NMMC has added to the financial burden of taxpayers due to the unaccounted electricity bills,” said Gholap.

Substantial increase in electricity bills

He added that the air-conditioning systems in the ward offices have resulted in a substantial increase in electricity bills, which is an unnecessary expense for the NMMC, especially when the system is not required. “Furthermore, the elimination of the air conditioning systems in the ward offices will help the Municipal Corporation to reduce its carbon footprint,” said Gholap.

Consider permanent removal

The activist has requested the civic administration to consider the permanent removal of the air conditioning systems in the ward offices. “It will not only save a significant amount of money but also lead the way in setting an example for the citizens of our city to reduce their carbon footprint,” said Gholap.