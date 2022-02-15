Navi Mumbai: Defunct street lights pose risks to motorists along Sion-Panvel highway

While every nook and corner of Navi Mumbai under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) are getting a new look as part of the preparation for the Cleanliness Survey, the defunct street lights of Sion-Panvel highway from Vashi toll plaza to Belapur are not only posing risks to motorists but also giving a bad look of the city.

Motorists using the stretch always complain of low visibility during the night due defunct street lights.

Navi Mumbai is a planned city and most parts of the city are well-managed. The street lights across the city are well illuminated and maintained properly.

However, motorists driving from Mumbai to the satellite are welcomed by defunct street lights. They face low visibility that poses risks of accidents. Several motorists use the stretch frequently and find it difficult soon after the sunset.

Earlier, the Public Works Department (PWD) was maintaining the street lights and other electric-related works along the stretch. In December, the PWD transferred the maintenance works to NMMC and also paid Rs 8 crores for the work.

“Defunct street lights along the Sion-Panvel highway in the Navi Mumbai area has been a common problem and motorists often complained to the local body. Despite the fact that the maintenance works were being carried out by PWD and NMMC had to face the public wrath,” said Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner. He added that the civic body followed the PWD and transferred the maintenance work to NMMC.

Bangar said that the PWD paid Rs 8 crores for the maintenance work and the civic body has already floated tender for the work. “We will finalise the contractor in a week and the repair work of all street lights will start very soon,” said Bangar.

He added that the whole restoration of defunct street lights will be completed within three months. “We will not only just illuminate, but will also give an aesthetic look by installing designed street poles and lights along the stretch,” said Bangar.

As per the agreement between PWD and NMMC, all the street lights, transformers, electrical systems and electricity meters on the Sion-Panvel highway from Vashi toll plaza to Konkan Bhavan in Belapur will be maintained by NMMC.

Bangar added that citizens unaware of who maintains the street lights of the stretch passing through NMMC jurisdiction often blamed the civic body for defunct lights. And, that is why the civic body insisted on handover of the maintenance works.

In addition, the maintenance of four pedestrian underpasses on Sion-Panvel Highway, two underpasses at Nerul, and two at SBI Colony have been transferred to NMMC for maintenance and repair.

Here's what the citizens have to say:

Sunil Ramakrishnan, Vashi

I frequently drive my car in the western suburb of Mumbai and return late at night. There is low visibility due to defunct street lights soon after I cross the Toll Plaza in Vashi. The sudden disappearance of lights makes it challenging to drive. At least, the concerned department should install reflectors along the road.

Dinesh Jogi, Ulwe

My workplace is located in South Mumbai and I return by late evening. The stretch near Vashi toll plaza and LP junction to Uran Phata is very dangerous due to poor visibility. Driving on a highway with poor visibility is risky. After 6 pm, the stretch between LP junction in Nerul to Uran Pahta turns dark and it is very difficult to drive.

Sachin Gupta, Airoli

It's nightmare driving along the Sion-Panvel highway between Vashi toll plaza and Sanpada. There is complete darkness when I return home from work in Mumbai. The street lights were useless for around two years. Earlier, the road concretization work was going on and there was complete darkness. Now, roads have been repaired. I hope the street lights will also be restored.

Sumesh Rajan, Nerul

I stay mostly in Chembur with my friends and come to Nerul once a week. It is dangerous for me to drive my motorbike as heavy vehicles are passing from behind. The visibility is also low due to defunct street lights.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:41 PM IST