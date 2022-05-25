Navi Mumbai: D.Ed B.Ed Students’ Association demands quality education in civic schools

Navi Mumbai: Representatives of the D.Ed B.Ed Students’ Association met officials of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and requested that as per the direction of the Supreme Court, the civic body follow rules laid down by state and central government while recruiting teachers for its schools.

Santosh Magar, Founder and President of D.Ed B.Ed Students’ Association, Prashant Patil Shinde, Secretary of State, and other members held a meeting with the official of NMMC to discuss the issue.

The members also raised the issue of the curriculum and method of teaching at the school. Magar said, “It is very important that the NMMC follows guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, Central Government, and State Government. The children coming to civic schools are from the underprivileged background, hence it becomes more important that the quality of education given is good”.

“We met the education officer of NMMC and the municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar and handed over a letter demanding various facilities for teachers and students”, said Magar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 11:46 AM IST