Navi Mumbai: DCP Zone 2 Shivraj Patil asks officials to be vigilant towards irrational activities

Police Patil is the police of the village in the true sense and so they need to be vigilant in performing their duties, said Shivraj Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone 2 during a meeting held at Manthan Hall, Panvel Taluka Police Station.

He appealed to all police stations to take information from Police Patil about what is going on in the village from time to time.

Apart from DCP Patil of zone 2, the meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhagwat Sonawane, Taluka Police Station Senior Inspector Ravindra Daudkar, PI Ankush Khedkar, PSI Umesh Gutal, and 32 Police Patils from the taluka.

While guiding, DCP Patil said that police patrols should work with social consciousness, if any illegal things are happening, they should report it to the police station. If there are any incidents that are detrimental to the environment in the village, they should be reported immediately.

Many times, illegal banners are put up, and disputes arise from it. However, before putting up the relevant banner, it is important to know whether the necessary permissions have been obtained. If there are any banners that create social rifts, they should be informed immediately. If information is received that Bangladeshi women are often employed in hotels, bars, and lodges in the village area, then the information should be given in this regard.

In the same way, many people erect statues or religious places without any permission. Necessary instructions have been given to the Gram Panchayat regarding the installation of CCTV around the village. Gram Panchayats which are not in a position to set up CCTV should contact the police station and they will be assisted through a private organization.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:43 AM IST