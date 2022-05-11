Navi Mumbai: DCP felicitates team for saving trekker at Chandri fort

Shivraj Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone 2 felicitated the team who rescued a 20-year-old trekker at Chanderi Fort near Panvel. The trekker during his trek at the hill of the fort area slipped and fell into a 60 feet gorge.

A team from Panvel taluka police under the guidance of senior police inspector Ravindra Daundkar reached the spot and rescued the trekker and sent him to a hospital in Badlapur.

DCP Patil appreciated the team for reaching the site on time and providing all support to save the trekker. He lauded the efforts of the team and felicitated them in a small program held in presence of Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhagwat Sonawane, Senior Inspector of Police Ravindra Daundkar, and other officers.

On May 4 evening, Viraj Sanjay Maske, a 20-year-old trekker fell into a 60 feet gorge while trekking at Chanderi Fort in the Badlapur region. The fort is also accessible from the Panvel side.

Nature Friends Society (NFS), an NGO sought help by flashing about the incident on social media platforms. The Panvel Taluka police acted upon the information and sent a team to rescue the youth.

Under the guidance of senior Police Inspector Ravindra Daundkar, a team of police personnel including PSI Umesh Goutal, constable Ombase, Nagesh Sakhare of Badlapur Rescue Team and three other members reached the site and rescued trekker Maske. However, by the time the police team reached and rescued Maske, it was night and they had to stay overnight. The next morning, around 11.30 am, Maske was taken to a hospital in Badlapur. According to police, Maske had received injuries in his legs, hands, and other body parts and he was taken on a stretcher.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 08:22 PM IST