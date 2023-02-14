Navi Mumbai: Daycare employee repeatedly slaps 16-month-old baby for not eating food, complaint lodged after CCTV footage surfaces

Screen garb of a video in which a woman can be seen thrashing a 16-month-old child at a day care in Navi Mumbai's Vashi. |

Navi Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a woman was seen repeatedly slapping a 16-month-old child in a daycare in Navi Mumbai’s Vashi.

The incident came to light after the toddler's father posted the CCTV footage of the incident happened at Smart Tots in Vashi on Twitter last Wednesday, February 8, tagging the relevant authorities, including the Navi Mumbai police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the tweet Benny had said that, “This is what happened with my 16-months-old baby in a day care (Smart Tots, Sec-28, Vashi). NCR has been filed against this lady and the owner. Nobody has a right to beat a child."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Woman mercilessly thrashes toddler

The footage posted by Benny shows the woman thrashing the toddler, sitting on a table, fiddling with a spoon before a plate filled with food. The woman can be seen stopping the child and slapping them after which she pulls them out of the chair and shouts out loud as other children watch.

Police responds

Responding to the Tweet on February 13, the Navi Mumbai Police, said, "Thank you for contacting Navi Mumbai Police, your complaint has been forwarded to the concerned police station."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The child’s father is now demanding the police to lodge an FIR instead of a non-cognisable complaint.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Externed criminal held for entering city without permission

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)