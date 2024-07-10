Navi Mumbai: Cyber Police Book Conman For Cheating Doctor By Posing As ‘Doctor’ |

Navi Mumbai: Cyber police have registered a case against a conman who introduced himself as a foreign national ‘doctor’ and cheated a 53-year-old doctor from Panvel of Rs 28 lakh. The 53-year-old doctor, who is also a single mother, had met the conman who introduced himself as Jose Fernandes, through Linkedin platform. Fernandes had told the complainant that he was an Oncologist and plastic surgeon practicing in Dublin.

The duo first connected with each other in June 30, 2023 and since then they had been chatting with each other. Over a period of seven months, the conman won the trust of the complainant. He had told her that he was a divorcee and had a seven year old child whose custody was with him. He had told her that he wanted to marry again and that too someone from the same profession.

“He had told that his divorce was in messed up condition and in order to get rid of the situation, he wanted to marry and settle outside his country and showed interest in the complainant,” a police officer said.

The conman also claimed that he was a renowned doctor of his region and he had been using a pseudo profile to not attract public attention. The conman then informed the complainant that he along with his son were coming to India to meet her on June 6. Later, he told that he could come only by June 10 as they both were held back at Mauritius and his travel itenary was now via Delhi.

On June 11, the complainant received a call from a person who claimed to be an officer from customs. The caller informed her that Fernandes had not declared Rs 8 lakh foreign currency and he was now required to pay a registration fee of Rs 72000. Since the doctor was the only person he knows in the country she was asked to transfer the amount.

Under various pretexts, procedures and norms, the ‘officer’ kept calling her and gave different account details asking to transfer money. The doctor was conned to transfer a total sum of Rs 28 lakh to ensure safe entry of the ‘foreign national’ into the country believed to be held back by customs for failing to declare foreign currency.

On June 19, she was informed by the ‘officer’ that Fernandes was hospitalized and wont be able to travel to Mumbai. That is when she realized the fraud and gave a written complaint to Cyber police. After preliminary investigations, Navi Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case on Sunday under the sections 34, 419, 420, of BNS and section 66(D) of IT Act.