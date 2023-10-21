Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Book 2 for Cheating Man Of ₹28.8 Lakh, Posing as IRDA Officials

Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Books 2 For Cheating Man Of ₹28.8 Lakh Posing As IRDA Officials | Representational Image

The Cyber Police Station of the Navi Mumbai Police has registered a case against two individuals accused of defrauding a man of Rs 28.8 lakh. These fraudsters impersonated officials from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

The two individuals, identified as Shivam Agrawal and Rajendra Prasad, have been implicated in this case. The case was filed by the Cyber Police Station on Friday and includes charges of cheating under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

According to the complainant, the duo, posing as IRDA officials, approached him between July and September 2023, offering assistance in claiming the money he had accumulated in his insurance policy with a private insurance company. They allegedly coerced the complainant into giving them Rs 28.8 lakh, using various pretexts, including state fund transfers, security deposits, income tax charges, TDS warrant letters, RBI fund release charges, and final closing charges.

The complainant made these payments online, but when he inquired about the status of his policy money, the accused individuals began providing evasive responses. At this point, no arrests have been made in connection with this case.

