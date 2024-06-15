Navi Mumbai: Cyber Cell Busts Interstate Cheating Racket; 8 Arrested | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: In a coordinated raid done by the cyber cell of Zone II, Navi Mumbai, a total of eight accused have been nabbed from Indore and Bengaluru for running fake websites in the name of share trading and cheating people.

The accused were traced while the Cyber cell was investigating a case registered with Kamothe police in which the complainant had got cheated of Rs 21.71 lakh by unknown fraudsters who promised them great returns in share trading.

“Our investigations lead us to Indore and Bengaluru wherein we planned a coordinated raid. Raiding both the places at the same time was important since if even one person would get a hint about the raid, they would had fled,” Police Inspector Deepali Patil from Cyber Cell, Zone II, said.

All the accused between the age group of 25 to 30 were nabbed from Bengaluru and Indore. The accused were identified as Shubham Kumar, Ashish Kumar Prasad, Rutvik Gupta, Puja Thapa, Abhijit Vaidya, Harsh Chavan, Atul Solanki and Bhupendra Prajapati. In this operation, Cyber Cell has seized 60 mobiles, four laptops, 20 SIM cards, bank account data, mobile and email data, chequwbooks, debit cards, books containing records of the fraud. The accused ran call center with employees trained to make calls. The employees believed that they were into a genuine job.

The accused Shubam Kumar and Prasad were found have made 25 fake websites which the callers used to cheat the customers. The accused would convince the victims about different schemes that would help them gain great profit and ask them to create demat account with them.

Even as the account would show a ‘figure of amount’ as the profit earned, the victims are never able to withdraw them and the ‘profit’ remains as only a figure that is reflected on the account. Thapa, Vaidya and Solanki who were nabbed from Indore were the owners of the call center. Chavan had a separate way of obtaining account holders who were ready to give their account details to be used for the fraud for a commission.

“More accused are wanted in the case and the further investigations are on. It is a huge racket that has been cheating various people across the state. These accused were wanted in crimes registered with Karnataka, Bengaluru, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jaipur and in Pune,” Deputy commissioner of police, Zone II, Vivek Pansare said. The police have seized Rs 6.7 lakh. They have close to 14 more suspects who are being investigated. The accused arrested are currently in police custody till June 20.

How to identify if the caller is fraud:

“Whenever a person gets a call, the person needs to verify the website thoroughly and not just go by the words of the caller. No genuine company provides multiple account numbers to deposit the money. Promise of a huge profit should always be suspected. The genuine ones never share screenshots to convince customers about any transaction. Beware when any caller does that. Often after realising that they were cheated, they get scared and fearing that they would lose the profit earned, they keep on falling in the trap further. So when one knows that it is a fraud, immediately report to the police,” PI Patil said.

Fake websites created:

1. pmsequity.online

2. pmsvistacapital.com

3. globalwizard.org

4. wavetechnologies.co.in

5. aacfinance.in

6. srenterprises.site

7. skyinfo.co.in

8. mindsetformulation.in

9. technicalgurudev.in

10. globalwizzard.in

11. testing.pmsvistacapital.com

12. dctrading.in

13. mtttechnology.in

14. marketresearcher.online

15. rangdeofinancialservices.site

16. shivresearch.in

17. finways.tech

18. eagleeyetradings.com

19. app.eagleeyetradings.com

20. algoproit.com

21. anuragfinance.in

22. stockanalyst.site

23. fmtrader.in

24. marutisales.in

25. pmsvistacapital.in