Navi Mumbai: Cultural organisation Sanskar Bharti to hold essay writing competition

The youths living in Panvel (up to Kharghar), Uran, Pen, Alibag, Khalapur, Karjat, and Sudhagad-Pali talukas can participate in the event.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
Sanskar Bharti's, a cultural organisation, district committee is organising an essay competition for the youth. The committee has appealed to youths to participate in large numbers in the competition.

The youths living in Panvel (up to Kharghar), Uran, Pen, Alibag, Khalapur, Karjat, and Sudhagad-Pali talukas can participate in the event.

Participants have to write a minimum 600 words essay on the following topics:

Your definition of Patriotism,

Your understanding of India's Pledge,

True Story of a freedom fighter from my taluka.

Participants will have to send the essay here.

The last date to submit an essay is February 15, and the prize ceremony of the competition will be held on 25 February 2023. The winners of the competition will be awarded the first, second, and third and incentive prizes and participation certificates will be given to the participants.

