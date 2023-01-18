Navi Mumbai: Cultural Arts and Sports Festival-2023 to be held from Jan 20

Manda Mhatre, MLA Belapur & Trustee of Shree Govardhani Sarvajanik Seva Sanstha |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Cultural Arts and Sports Festival-2023 will be organised by Shree Govardhani Sarvajanik Seva Sanstha and CIDCO from January 20 to January 29 2023 at Sunil Gavaskar Maidan, Sector-1, CBD-Belapur. The festival will mark its 27th year, said MLA Manda Mhatre, Trustee of Shree Govardhani Sarvajanik Seva Sanstha.

Several traditional programs scheduled during the 10-day festival

The event will be inaugurated on Friday January 20, 2023 at 6 pm. On the same day, a Haldi-Kumkum ceremony and cultural program will be organized for women. On January 21, an Agri Koli traditional dance and Lavani dance are scheduled. Similarly, till January 29, a number of programmes will be organised.

Health camp organised on the concluding day

On the concluding day January 29 at 10 am the Sanstha as well as Lions Club of Navi Mumbai Champion, Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Saidrishti Eye Hospital and Madi Chak Health Services Pvt. Ltd. have organised a free general health camp.

