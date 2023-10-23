Navi Mumbai: CRZ Clearance No Longer Required To Construct Up To 300 sqm House | File Photo

There is significant relief for residents of Navi Mumbai as they no longer require CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) permission for the construction of houses up to 300 square meters in area. The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has now delegated the authority to the Collector and local bodies to issue building permits for houses within this size limit in CRZ areas.

Decision made in response to directive from Union Ministry of Forests & Environment

This decision was made in response to a directive from the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment and was approved by MCZMA on October 18, 2023, under the signature of Member Secretary and Environment Director Abhay Piperkar.

A city-based developer expressed, "This is a significant relief to the residents of Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad districts, Koliwade, the native village of Thane, and the CRZ area along the Konkan coast."

They added that there would be no need to approach the CRZ authority for construction permissions within the specified size limit.

However, it's essential to note that this decision does not apply to the construction of substantial projects exceeding 300 square meters, such as a golf course, as they will still be required to obtain CRZ clearances.