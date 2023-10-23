 Navi Mumbai: CRZ Clearance No Longer Required To Construct Up To 300 sqm House
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: CRZ Clearance No Longer Required To Construct Up To 300 sqm House

Navi Mumbai: CRZ Clearance No Longer Required To Construct Up To 300 sqm House

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has now delegated the authority to the Collector and local bodies to issue building permits for houses within this size limit in CRZ areas.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: CRZ Clearance No Longer Required To Construct Up To 300 sqm House | File Photo

There is significant relief for residents of Navi Mumbai as they no longer require CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) permission for the construction of houses up to 300 square meters in area. The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has now delegated the authority to the Collector and local bodies to issue building permits for houses within this size limit in CRZ areas.

Decision made in response to directive from Union Ministry of Forests & Environment

This decision was made in response to a directive from the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment and was approved by MCZMA on October 18, 2023, under the signature of Member Secretary and Environment Director Abhay Piperkar.

A city-based developer expressed, "This is a significant relief to the residents of Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad districts, Koliwade, the native village of Thane, and the CRZ area along the Konkan coast."

They added that there would be no need to approach the CRZ authority for construction permissions within the specified size limit.

However, it's essential to note that this decision does not apply to the construction of substantial projects exceeding 300 square meters, such as a golf course, as they will still be required to obtain CRZ clearances.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather: City Wakes Up With Hazy Morning; AQI Stands 'Moderate' At 127
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: 3 Inspectors Promoted To The Rank Of Assistant Commissioners

Navi Mumbai: 3 Inspectors Promoted To The Rank Of Assistant Commissioners

Navi Mumbai: Rivalry Over Mall Jobs Sparks Violence In Seawood

Navi Mumbai: Rivalry Over Mall Jobs Sparks Violence In Seawood

Mumbai: 8-Year-Old Among 2 Dead After Fire Erupts At Residential Building In Kandivali's Mahaveer...

Mumbai: 8-Year-Old Among 2 Dead After Fire Erupts At Residential Building In Kandivali's Mahaveer...

Maharashtra: JP MLC Gopichand Padalkar Calls For Statewide Protest Over Demand For Dhangar...

Maharashtra: JP MLC Gopichand Padalkar Calls For Statewide Protest Over Demand For Dhangar...

Buldhana Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman Dies In Line Of Duty In Siachen, Mortal Remains Reaches...

Buldhana Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman Dies In Line Of Duty In Siachen, Mortal Remains Reaches...