Navi Mumbai: Cruelty Case Registered Against In-Laws Of Gangrape Victim |

Navi Mumbai: Following a public outrage and involvement of political parties, NRI Coastal police has registered a case against the in-laws of the gangrape victim for cruelty and harassment for dowry since her marriage. The deceased had got married in the year 2018, and since then she had been harassed for dowry by her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

According to the complainant, the father of the deceased 30 year old lady, the in-laws had demanded Rs10 lakh after the marriage for which he had taken a personal loan as well. The complainant had retired in the month of May from a government school and since then the husband and in-laws started harassing her for getting his pension amount.

On July 6, she had left home at 6 am due to the constant pressure and torture by her husband and in-laws. She went to Ghol Ganapati temple at Shilphata after switching off her phone to sit alone. The last she had spoken to was her friend to whom she had told that she would end her life only for her son or else she had enough reasons to do so.

Later in the day, she was offered a spiked tea and then gangraped by three men including the ‘sadhu’ from the temple and then murdered in the store room of the temple. The parents had even got her back home, two years after the marriage due to the harassment but after the husband promised to not illtreat her, they let her go back. After three year of marriage, a son was born. The parents assumed that things might fall in place after the son’s birth but it did not, alleged the father of the deceased lady.

In his complaint, the father has said that if she would have been treated well by her husband and in-laws, she would had never left the house and gone to the temple. “The case has been registered as per the allegation made by the father of the deceased. We would be sending a notice to the accused soon,” a police officer from NRI Coastal police station said.