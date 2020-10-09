Navi Mumbai Crime Watch: Four held with gutkha and pan masala worth Rs 36 lakh in Rabale

The crime branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested four persons and seized banned gutkha and pan masala worth Rs 35.5 lakh from Rabale on Thursday. The police also busted a racket that used to supply gutkha in states where it is banned.

Police said that more people involved in the racket, however, four of them have already been arrested.

Acting on a tip-off, the central unit of Crime Branch and Anti Narcotic cell of Navi Mumbai police laid a trap near Silver Key hotel in Rabale MIDC area and caught three vehicles laden with gutkha and pan masala. “The consignment was coming from Gujarat and it was supposed to be distributed in different pan shops across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai,” said Bipin Kumar Singh, commissioner of police.