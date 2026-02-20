Navi Mumbai Crime: Panvel Police Solve Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Flyover Murder Within 12 Hours, Accused Arrested

Panvel Police crack a murder case near Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Flyover and take the accused into custody within hours | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Feb 20: The Panvel City Police have solved the murder of a 40–45-year-old man found dead under the Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Flyover within 12 hours, arresting a 39-year-old accused.

Accused arrested within 12 hours

The accused, identified as Sitaram Ramu Yadav alias ‘Bahubali,’ was taken into custody on the night of Wednesday from the Panvel area. He was later produced before a court, which remanded him to seven days of police custody.

According to police, the victim, Vijay, was found lying in a pool of blood beneath the flyover near Society Naka. Preliminary findings had indicated that he was brutally attacked on the head with a heavy object.

Argument turned fatal, say police

Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thackeray, a team led by Police Inspector (Crime) Shakir Patel and Sub-Inspector Anant Parage launched an intensive probe.

During questioning, Yadav allegedly confessed that he had consumed alcohol and got into a minor argument with Vijay under the flyover. In a fit of rage, he reportedly picked up a stone and smashed it on Vijay’s head, killing him on the spot.

“With the help of footage and informers, we arrested the accused. The duo were labourers and knew each other. However, the full name and other details of the victim are still not known,” Senior Police Inspector Thackeray said.

Evidence seized, probe continues

Police have seized the stone used in the crime. A blood-stained part of a cement mixer machine and other clothing items recovered from the scene have also been collected as evidence.

Also Watch:

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and further investigation is being carried out by Inspector Shakir Patel and Sub-Inspector Anant Parage.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/