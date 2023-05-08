Navi Mumbai Crime: Mob brutally attacks man at Kamothe hookah bar; video surfaces |

A man chilling out in a hookah bar at Kamothe, Navi Mumbai was brutally attacked by several people on Thursday. During the night of May 4 around 11pm, a fight broke out between a man and few others seated at the hookah zone of the Venkat Presidency Hotel.

The CCTV camera in the premises recorded the incident. The footage has now surfaced on social media and it shows more than a dozen of people throwing chairs over a table to hit the man.

The fuss concluded, at least on camera, leaving the place messed and damaged. Seconds before the chaos there, the video hinted at a verbal argument between the victim and the attacker. However, the exact reason behind the fight is unknown to media.

A case has been registered in this regard on 4/5/2023. — नवी मुंबई पोलीस - Navi Mumbai Police (@Navimumpolice) May 7, 2023

Case registered; victim undergoing medical treatment

Hours after the video was tweeted by a Twitter user and social activist named Raj Maji, the Navi Mumbai Police brought to notice that they have taken cognisance of the matter and registered a case on the same day.

In the said incident the plaintiff was injured with severe head injuries, the activist said while informing that the man is undergoing treatment at a private hospital to cure the injuries suffered at the incident.