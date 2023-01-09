Navi Mumbai Crime: Man nabbed for sexually harassing woman after CCTV visuals surface online | Twitter

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai police on Monday arrested a man from Taloja for making an inappropriate gesture to a woman in an elevator of a housing society.

The man was arrested based on a CCTV footage that was posted on social media by an activist; they had tagged city police's Twitter account while making the post.

According to the information shared by the activist, the incident happened at Taloja housing society named Marble Arch. "A young man is seen making inappropriate obscene gestures to a woman in an elevator. Incident has taken place at Marble Arch CO-OP CHS LTD, Plot no 104, Sector 14, Taloja Phase 1,Navi Mumbai," activist Binu Varghese tweeted.

Trigger warning: Graphic visuals ahead

The visuals show the man making lewd gestures at the woman while staring at her before getting off the elevator.

Taking cognisance of the same, Navi Mumbai police called the woman to the police station and recorded her answer and registered a case against him.

A case is being registered after calling the said woman to the police station and recording her answer. The accused has been brought to the police station. Being arrested. — नवी मुंबई पोलीस - Navi Mumbai Police (@Navimumpolice) January 9, 2023

