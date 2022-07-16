Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch seizes contraband worth Rs 362.5 cr from container shipped from Dubai

Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch seizes contraband worth Rs 365 cr from container shipped from Dubai |

The Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police seized a major drug consignment on July 14 from a container in Navkar Logistics located at Ajivali village in Panvel under the jurisdiction of Panvel Taluka police station. Police seized a total of 72.518 kg of heroin worth Rs 362.59 crore from an unclaimed container at the container yard in Panvel.

The operation was conducted on the credible input received from Punjab Police on July 13, said police.

As per the information provided by Punjab police, a suspicious container was lying unclaimed at Navkar Logistics, in Ajivali village in Panvel along the old Mumbai-Pune highway which may be carrying contraband concealed to evade the enforcement agencies.

Based on the input, the commissioner of police Bipin Kumar Singh formed a team of crime branch officials headed by DCP (Crime) Suresh Mengde and supervised by Additional CP Mahesh Ghurye.

“During the investigation, we found that consignment had landed at Nhavasheva Port from Dubai on June 27. Accordingly, based on the input, crime branch officials carried out the search at premises of Navkar Logistics, and the said container was traced. However, when the container was opened, it was loaded with marble tiles,” said Bipin Kumar Singh, Commissioner of police.

But when the container was checked minutely, the police found that there was some deformity in the metal frame of the container where the door is closed, leading to the suspicion that the contraband might have been concealed in the door frame. “The frame was cut with a gas cutter and the police found 168 packets kept inside. On examining the content of the packets by the FSL team and NDPS detection kit of Anti-Narcotic Cell of Navi Mumbai police, it was found to be heroin weighing 72.518 kg worth Rs 362.59 crore in the international market,” added Singh.

A case has been registered at Panvel Taluka Police Station under sections 8 (c), 22 (c), and 29 of the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act against the exporter, shipper and other unknown persons who facilitated the export and import of the banned contraband.