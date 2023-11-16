 Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch Raids 2 Places In Sanpada & Ghansoli; Materials Worth ₹1.65 Lakh Seized
There has been a rise in cases of gambling in Navi Mumbai, as the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police raided two places in Sanpada and Ghansoli, seizing materials worth Rs 1.65 lakh. Cases were also registered at the respective police stations.

Amit Srivastava
Thursday, November 16, 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch Raids 2 Places In Sanpada & Ghansoli; Materials Worth ₹1.65 Lakh Seized | Representational image

There has been a rise in cases of gambling in Navi Mumbai, as the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police raided two places in Sanpada and Ghansoli, seizing materials worth Rs 1.65 lakh. Cases were also registered at the respective police stations.

Goods worth 1 lakh 65 thousand seized

Based on the information received, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner (Crime Branch) Amit Kale, a team comprising Senior Inspector Abasaheb Patil, Assistant Inspector Nilesh Bankar, and others raided Riddhi Siddhi Society in Sector 7, where gambling activity was found.

Similarly, in front of Sanpada railway station, S. K. Enterprises was found to be involved in online gambling. In the operations at Ghansoli and Sanpada, police seized goods worth 1 lakh 65 thousand.

