Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch arrests history sheeter hiding in Kharghar after bank robbery attempt

Unit one of the Crime Branch arrested two persons from Kharghar who were wanted in an attempt at a bank robbery in Akola in Maharashtra. Police said that they tried to cut the locker after getting access to the bank during two days holiday of Christmas last year. However, failing to break open the locker, they damaged the CCTVs and alarm and fled.

The arrested accused were identified as Saudagar Fazul Shaikh, 36, a resident of Malda in West Bengal, and Shershah Rabbul Shaikh, 45, a resident of Rajmahal in Jharkhand.

Police said that they entered into a public sector bank located in the MIDC in Akola during December 26 and 26 where there was a holiday on account of Christmas. “They got accessed in the strong room of the bank and tried to open the locker with a gas cutter. However, they failed to break open and later smashed all CCTVs and alarm of the bank,” said an official from the Crime Branch. He added that despite they had damaged 12 CCTV cameras of the bank, their act was recorded.

A case was registered at MIDC police station against an unknown person under the relevant section of robbery.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Crime Branch received information that people identified in the CCTV footage were hiding in Kharghar. Sunil Shinde, senior police inspector from the Crime Branch said that they carried out a search operation in Pedpada village in Kharghar on January 16 and caught them. “It took around 4 hours for us to trace in the village,” said Shinde.

Police said that Saudagar is a history-sheeter and two cases were already registered against him in West Bengal. One case is registered under the Arms Act and another is a rape of a minor.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 10:02 PM IST