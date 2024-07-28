Navi Mumbai Crime: Advocate Ali Kashif Khan Arrested For Raping 29-Year-Old Woman In Airoli

Advocate Ali Kashif Khan Arrested For Raping 29-Year-Old Woman In Airoli |

Rabale police has arrested an advocate based out of Andheri after a 29-year-old woman living in Airoli alleged that she had been raped her in his car and filmed her using a spy camera. The accused identified as Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, known for representing a model in Aryan Khan case, was booked and then arrested on Saturday by Rabale police. He was presented before the holiday court on Sunday and remanded to police custody for three days.

According to the complainant, the advocate was handling her mother’s divorce case. In the course of various meetings, the advocate learned that the complainant was close with one of the renowned politicians in Navi Mumbai.

She further alleged that in the month of January, he had come to Rabale with his car and asked her to meet him in car. He took her to a secluded place in sector 10, Airoli and offered her a spiked drink and allegedly raped her.

He then claimed to have recorded the act in a spy camera and by threatening to make the video viral, he forced her to file a false rape case against the politician with Amboli police in the month of February. The complainant further alleged that the advocate extorted Rs 2.70 crore from the politician using the rape case.

The advocate then promised the complainant to pay half of the extorted amount and asked her to meet at his residence in Santacruz wherein he again allegedly raped her in the month of March. “We have registered the case as alleged by the complainant and accordingly the accused has been arrested. Further investigations are on,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I), Pankaj Dahane said.