Navi Mumbai Crime: 50-Year-Old Held For Raping Minor Neighbour In Panvel

50-Year-Old Held For Raping Minor Neighbour |

Panvel: The Navi Mumbai police arrested a 50-year-old rickshaw driver for allegedly raping a 13-year-old neighbour. The accused was arrested on Sunday night after a complaint was registered by the family of the victim.

According to police, the accused auto-rickshaw driver is a resident of Panvel and since 2020, he repeatedly raped the minor girl by threatening of dire consequences. However, the victim girl narrated the whole incident to her mother last week. The mother of the victim approached the police on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, a case under section 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Panvel city police station. The initial investigation revealed that the accused allegedly raped the victim on 10 occasions between 2020 and 2022, said police.