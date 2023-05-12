 Navi Mumbai crime: 24-year-old booked for molestation after recording video of woman in public toilet
The NRI police booked a 24-year-old on charges of molestation after he was caught recording video in a public toilet near Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in Belapur on Thursday night. The woman in the adjoining section of the toilet noticed the mobile light and accordingly informed the police. The accused was booked by issuing a notice.

Woman noticed mobile light from adjoining section

According to police, the complainant woman entered the washroom and she noticed that a mobile light was coming out from the adjoining section of the toilet. She immediately came out and informed her husband who was outside in the car.

Man was caught immediately and handed over to police

They knocked on the toilet door and asked the man to come out. He was caught and handed over to police. The man Rajas Makrand, a resident of Belapur, was booked under sections 354 and 354 A for molestation and sexual harassment.

A senior police inspector Pramod Toradmal said that the investigation is under process and notice has already been issued.

