Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination drive only for 18-44 age group at these centres on May 11

Since May 1, a total of 8425 citizens between 18-44 age group has taken the vaccination. The reason is the poor supply of vaccination doses in the city.

At present, there are more than 49 centres including civic runs and private setup in the city for vaccinations. However, only a few are operating due to low availability of the vaccination.

As per the data shared by the NMMC’s Health Department, a total of 8245 citizens between 18 years and 44 years took the vaccination. Of the 8245 citizens, 5127 citizens were from NMMC jurisdiction while the remaining from other areas. Meanwhile, the civic body has clarified that due to the low availability of vaccines, priority will be given to NMMC area citizens while administering the vaccines.