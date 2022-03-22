Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in 12-14 age group to be held at 211 schools

Apart from regular vaccination centres, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will also vaccinate children from 12 to 14 years old age group at 211 schools across the city. In the next week, the civic body intensify the vaccination drive for children

The civic body is already conducting vaccination for children of this age group at 23 Urban health Posts, three civic hospitals in Nerul, Vashi and Airoli and ESIC hospital.

As per the directions of Central and State Governments, the sixth phase of Covid vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years started under the NMMC area on March 16. Initially, the civic body has received a total of 17,000 doses of Covid vaccines for this age group of children’s vaccination. Later the civic body received another 33,000 doses of vaccines.

NMMC has made all the preparations for vaccination in the age group of 12 to 14 years. Children born between 15th March, 2008 and 15th March, 2010 are eligible for vaccination. When coming for vaccination, the children need to have an Aadhaar card and school iCard or similar documents with their date of birth.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 10:59 AM IST