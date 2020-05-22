Coronavirus outbreak: Navi Mumbai's COVID-19 mortality rate surges ahead of national level

With 29 deaths reported in the last six days due to coronavirus, the mortality rate in Navi Mumbai of COVID-19 has surged ahead of the national mortality rate average. The mortality rate in the city has reached 3.13 percent on May 20 while the country’s rate stands at 3.07. However, the rate at which new cases were being reported in the city has certainly come down.

As per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai police, until May 20, a total of 1911 positive cases and 60 deaths were reported. Till May 14, the total deaths were just 31 and in the last six days, there were 29 more deaths reported due to coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths due to COVID -19 to 60.

Taloja has the highest number of mortality rate at 25 percent. Of the total four positive cases of COVID-19 reported, one person died. Taloja is followed by Turbhe node with a mortality rate of 10.86 percent. A total of 92 persons were found positive in Turbhe and 10 of them had died. Kamothe has a 7.01 percent mortality rate with 114 positive cases. Uran, More, Nahav Sheva and Panvel City have reported zero death until May 20.

Interestingly, Koparkhairane has reported the maximum number of 303 positive cases so far, 11 of them had died registering a mortality rate of just 3.63 percent.

As per the report, senior citizens, above 51 years are more vulnerable to coronavirus. A total of 28 persons in the age group of 51 to 60 years died registering the highest mortality rate at 12.17 percent. This group is followed by people in the age group of 71-80 years and 81 to 90 years with 9.67 percent and 8.33 percent mortality rate respectively. However, the maximum number of positive cases is found among the age group of 21 to 30 years with 457 positive cases with just 2 deaths so far. There is no casualty of people up to 20 years persons.

The recovery rate is around 38.61 percent till May 20 with 738 persons having recovered and discharged in the city. At present, the active cases in Navi Mumbai are 1113.

In the last week, since the APMC was closed, the rate at which positive cases were being reported has come down. On May 12, just one day after the APMC was closed, 171 positive cases were reported in the city. However, within the next two-three days, the trend of positive cases came down to less than 80 positive cases reported each day.