Navi Mumbai: Court Orders Immediate Release Of Advocate Ali Kashif Khan, Citing Unconstitutional Arrest By Police |

The Belapur magistrate Court on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Mumbai -based advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh after finding that the arrest made by the police was unconstitutional, based on a recent judgement by the High Court. The advocate was arrested on Saturday following a complaint levelling rape allegation made by a 29 year old woman from Rabale, Navi Mumbai

He was produced before the holiday court on Sunday and was granted a police custody of three days. On Tuesday the police presented him again before the court and had sought an extension of the police custody which was rejected by the court on the grounds of failing to meet mandatory requirements of providing the reason of arrest in writing to the alleged accused, per the recent High Court judgement in the case of Mahesh Naik Vs State of Maharashtra. The High Court had passed the order on July 18 in which the rules to be followed during the arrest has been specified.

“The high court order was circulated among our officers so that they follow the procedure. I will have to confirm what happened in this particular case,” Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said. Deshmukh was arrested after the daughter of his former client levelled allegations of rape and blackmail against him which the advocate has denied and claimed to be false. “The ladies here- the mother and daughter duo- had filed a rape complaint against a shiv sena (Shinde faction) politician which they settled and also did an agreement of taking back the complaint. After three months, the politician used the same lady against me just because I was her lawyer helping her file rape complaint against the politician back then,” Deshmukh said.

According to the complainant, the advocate was handling her mother’s divorce case. In the course of various meetings, Deshmukh learned that the complainant was close to the politician in Navi Mumbai. She further alleged that in January, he came to Rabale in his car and asked her to meet him. He further alleged that he raped her in the car and shot the same using a spy cam. And further blackmailed her with the footage of the video and raped her again at his residence in Santacruz.