Navi Mumbai: Coriander, fenugreek leaves touch Rs 50 a bunch in retail

The supply of vegetables, especially green leafy vegetables, dipped following continuous rainfall in the last one week. This has caused a rise in their retail prices where one bunch of coriander or fenugreek leaves is priced around Rs 50. Even other green vegetables like cauliflowers, capsicum, and peas doubled.

As per the administrative office of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), the arrival of vegetables decreased by around 30 per cent due to the continuous rains for the past few days.

Normally, the Mumbai APMC in Vashi receives around 500 to 550 vehicles laden with vegetables on a daily basis during this season. However, in the last 10 days, the supply has come down to 350 to 410 vehicles of which the majority of them are small pick-up vans. “As large vehicles are not coming from distant places due to heavy rainfall and bad roads in remote villages, the supply has dipped,” said Rajendra Mandalik, a trader from APMC. He added that spoilage has also increased during transportation.

Last week, around 5 tons of onions were spoiled during transportation. “The average buying price of onions in the wholesale market is between Rs 9-11 due to good supply,” said an administrative official from APMC. He added that there is around 17-20 per cent more production of onions during this year and even due to low export, there is ample supply in the retail markets.

“The leafy vegetables are perishable and even if there is a slight delay during transportation, almost half of the coriander leaves become useless,” said another trader. According to traders at APMC, there will be no respite from the high vegetable prices for at least two weeks.

The APMC Mumbai located at Vashi receives most of its vegetable stock from Nasik, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and other places in western Maharashtra and Karnataka. As most parts of Maharashtra are witnessing heavy rainfall, there is a dip in supply.

On September 20, the APMC received a total of 405 vehicles laden with vegetables. However, the majority of them were small pick-up vans or tempos that carry a lesser quantity of produce. “The overall supply has dipped by around 30 to 40 per cent,” said an administrative official at APMC. He added that the price of some vegetables has seen a 60-100 per cent rise due to lower supply.