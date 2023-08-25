Navi Mumbai: Cops Seize Fake Currency Worth ₹49 Lakh Near Kharghar Station; Two Held

Representative photo

Navi Mumbai: The Kharghar police have apprehended two individuals near Kharghar station for the alleged possession of counterfeit currency on Thursday night.

Acting on a tip, Kharghar police nabbed the duo near the railway station and seized approximately 219 authentic ₹500 notes, amounting to ₹1,09,500.

Additionally, 9981 fake ₹500 notes, lacking serial numbers and imprinted with “Children Bank of India" were also seized. These fake notes were passed off as genuine and valued at ₹49,90,500, informed police. The accused, Usmanbhai Dushap Shah, 40, and Abdul Hasam Turk, 41, both residents of Kutch in Gujarat, are charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Authorities are probing the origin of these counterfeits and their intended recipients. “Initial investigation revealed that they had come to exchange the fake currency with someone for circulating them in the market,” said police.

