 Navi Mumbai: Cops Nab 2 For Chain Snatching; Solve 17 Cases
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Cops Nab 2 For Chain Snatching; Solve 17 Cases | Representative Image

Unit two of the crime branch arrested two persons who were snatching gold chains, using stolen motorbikes. The police claimed to have solved at least 17 cases of chain snatching and motorbike theft in Navi Mumbai and Thane.

The arrested accused were identified as Kevin alias Mohammed Sadak Jafri, 21, a resident of Mumbra in Thane. He was arrested after a special team was formed following a rise in chain snatching cases in the city. During interrogation, the police arrested one more accused identified as Hathi alias Kailash Nepali, 24, a resident of Neral in Karjat.

Arrested Based On CCTV Footage

The police also recovered a gold chain worth Rs 50,000. “They were arrested based on the CCTV footage of several crime spots and informers,” said an official from the crime branch.

Of the 17 cases solved, 7 cases were registered at Rabale police station while the remaining at Kalamboli, Kharghar, Koparkhairane, Taloja, Sanpada, NRI Coastal in Navi Mumbai and Narpoli in Thane. 

