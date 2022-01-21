Navi Mumbai: Cops book unknown persons for destroying mangroves at sectors 16, 17 in Kharghar

The Kharghar police have registered a case against unknown persons for destroying mangroves at sectors 16 and 17 in the Kharghar node following a complaint from revenue officials of Panvel tehsil. The case has been registered under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, after a joint site visit conducted by the revenue and forest departments early this week.

As per the complainant, the mangroves in the creek near Vastu Vihar society were destroyed between 2004 and 2009.

The site is now being used for prawn farming or culture. According to an official from the revenue department, Google images showed there were mangroves in 2004. However, those were missing in 2009 images and the places looked filled.

As per the FIR, a circular issued in December 2019 by the Konkan Divisional Commissioner stated that there was destruction of mangroves. The police and local body were directed to take action against persons involved. Senior police inspector Sandipan Shinde said they have registered a case and started the investigation.

Mangroves are important for keeping coastal zones healthy. They provide essential habitat for thousands of species and also prevent erosion and protect the land from waves and storms.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:16 AM IST