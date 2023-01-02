Navi Mumbai cops book 160 drunk drivers on New Year's eve

Navi Mumbai: There was a sharp rise recorded in cases of drunk driving on New Year's eve in Navi Mumbai as compared to last year. During the special drive on Dec 31, a total of 160 motorists were found driving their vehicles under the influence of alcohol. Last year, the traffic police caught only 44 motorists under the influence of alcohol.

After two years, celebrations were held without any restrictions and people in large numbers stepped out of their homes to being in the New Year. Around 3,500 police personnel, including senior officials, were on duty to prevent any untoward incident. During Covid, celebrations were low-key and only a few people ventured out. On the eve of 2021, only 27 people were caught under the influence behind the wheel.

However, according to the police, the current number is less than the pre-Covid period. On the eve of 2020, a total of 385 motorists were found driving under the influence of alcohol.

New Year's Eve Driving Under Influence

2023 160

2022 44

2021 27

2020 385