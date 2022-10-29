Navi Mumbai: Cops arrest youth for killing 20-year-old in Digha |

The Rabale MIDC police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly killing a 20-year-old in Anand Nagar area of Digha node on Wednesday. The police said the accused was in an inebriated state at the time of the crime.

Accused, identified as Sonu Pandey, killed the victim Raj Utekar over a petty fight. Pandey and Utekar were both at a centre selling toddy in Digha with their respective friends during which they got into an altercation.

The altercation happened on Wednesday night when Pandey asked Utekar to speak softly while he talked to his friends which was disturing the other customers including him.

Utekar, angered by the same, spoke rudely instead which further angered Pandey and the argument ensued.

Angered by his behaviour Pandey eventually started abusing and beting Utekar. Although their friends tried to stop Pandey but he continued punching the victim. Utekar who sustained serious injuries to his chest and stomach fainted and was taken to Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa where the doctors declared him dead.