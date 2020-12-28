Navi Mumbai: Cops arrest six for firing bullets at two brothers in Kamothe

Within four hours, Kamothe police arrested six persons for allegedly firing bullets at two brothers on Sunday night at a restaurant in Kamothe.

The bullet did not hurt anyone, however, there was panic at the hotel. Later, they hit one of the brothers with a stone and fled in their vehicles. The incident occurred at around 9.30 pm.

Police informed that seven persons were involved in the crime of which six have been arrested the same night. The police with the CCTV footage and technical help arrested six accused from Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Nerul, and Kamothe area. However, the main accused is still at large. Police also recovered a country-made pistol and vehicles used to commit the crime.

The arrested accused identified as Madhukumar Sudan, Rakesh Thakur, Mohan Gawda, Vijay Nadar, Ali, Thapa, Tejas, Gaurav, Amay, and Nandkishore.