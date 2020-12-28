Navi Mumbai: Cops arrest six for firing bullets at two brothers in Kamothe

Within four hours, Kamothe police arrested six persons for allegedly firing bullets at two brothers on Sunday night at a restaurant in Kamothe.
The bullet did not hurt anyone, however, there was panic at the hotel. Later, they hit one of the brothers with a stone and fled in their vehicles. The incident occurred at around 9.30 pm.
Police informed that seven persons were involved in the crime of which six have been arrested the same night. The police with the CCTV footage and technical help arrested six accused from Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Nerul, and Kamothe area. However, the main accused is still at large. Police also recovered a country-made pistol and vehicles used to commit the crime.
The arrested accused identified as Madhukumar Sudan, Rakesh Thakur, Mohan Gawda, Vijay Nadar, Ali, Thapa, Tejas, Gaurav, Amay, and Nandkishore.
The two brothers Mayur Baban Jadhav, 27, and his elder brother Yogesh Baban Jadhav, 39 registered a case with the Kamothe police after they were attacked. Sudan had some issues with the Jadhav brothers.
In the complaint, Mayur alleged that they were drinking at a restaurant in Kamothe around 9.30 pm on Saturday when they were attacked by the seven persons after a brief argument over an old pity issue.
“Mayur and Yogesh came out of the hotel after the argument. However, one of the seven accused identified as Ali pulled out a pistol from his pocket and fired in the air. Later, he also fired at Mayur but missed,” said Sanjay Patil, senior police inspector of Kamothe police station. He added that they later hit a stone at Mayur’s head and fled in their vehicles.
Soon after both the brother registered a complaint, the police with help of CCTV footage and technical bits of help, arrested six of them the same night.
A case of attempt to murder, arms act under sections 307, 324, 143, 144, 149, 323, 504 of IPC and 3 and 25 of Arms act.
