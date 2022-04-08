Navi Mumbai: Convocation ceremony of Ramsheth Thakur College of Commerce and Science to be held on Monday

The convocation Ceremony of Ramsheth Thakur College of Commerce and Science at Kharghar of Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha will be organized on April 11 at 11 am.

Former Dean of Mumbai University and Chief Advisor Dr Vijay Joshi will give away the degree certificates to students.

The chairman of Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Sanstha former MP Ramsheth Thakur will preside over the function.

Students and their guardians will also be present on the occasion. In addition, MLA Prashant Thakur, president of the Sanstha Arunsheth Bhagat, vice chairman Y. T. Deshmukh, Executive Board Member and Panvel Municipal Corporation House Leader Paresh Thakur, Secretary Dr. S. T. Gadde as well as office bearers will be present.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 09:43 AM IST