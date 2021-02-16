Navi Mumbai: Constable attached to Kharghar police station commits suicide, second incident in two days

A 47-year-old police constable attached to Kharghar police station committed suicide at his residence on Monday night. This is the second incident in the last two days when two police personnel died by suicide under the Navi Mumbai police commisisonerate.
On Sunday morning, a 47-year-old assistant police inspector attached to APMC police station had killed himself by shooting at his chest.
The police constable allegedly hanged himself with a ceiling fan at his home around 11.45 pm.
According to police, the constable resided with his wife and two children at sector 12 in Kharghar. “On Monday night, when his wife and daughters were in other rooms, he hanged himself with a ceiling fan in the hall with saree of his wife. The wife spotted him after some time and raised an alarm. They later took him to a hospital and but he was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors.”
The exact reason behind the step is not known and even police did not find any suicide note from the house.
“The constable was not coming to the police station since January 30 without taking any leave and the administration had marked him absent. When we tried to speak to him once, his wife picked up the phone and said that he was not well without explaining further. We have come to know that he had undergone heart surgery in the past,” said Bimal Bidve, a police inspector from Kharghar police station.
Later the family took his body to their native place in Jalna after postmortem was conducted in a hospital. “We will take their statements once they come back to the city,” said the official.