Navi Mumbai: Constable attached to Kharghar police station commits suicide, second incident in two days

A 47-year-old police constable attached to Kharghar police station committed suicide at his residence on Monday night. This is the second incident in the last two days when two police personnel died by suicide under the Navi Mumbai police commisisonerate.

On Sunday morning, a 47-year-old assistant police inspector attached to APMC police station had killed himself by shooting at his chest.

The police constable allegedly hanged himself with a ceiling fan at his home around 11.45 pm.