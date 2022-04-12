Navi Mumbai: Congress District Secretary seeks NMMC administration attention towards poor state of gardens

Navi Mumbai District Secretary of Congress Vidya Bhandekar has written to the Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar and Nerul officials requesting them to restore the gardens in sectors 2, 4 and 25 in Juinagar.

She alleged that there are five gardens in the vicinity but none of them are being maintained properly.

Bhandekar said that all the gardens are in pathetic condition and need immediate attention. "Paver blocks for walking are in poor condition and senior citizens often fall," she added.

"For a long time, the grass has not been trimmed and there is no use of children’s toys as they are broken," said Bhandekar, adding that even dry leaves were not cleaned for a long time.

"All these five parks need to be cleaned regularly. If there is cleanliness in the park, residents coming to the park will also be happy," Bhandekar added.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 09:12 PM IST