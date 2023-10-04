 Navi Mumbai: Congress Demands To Shift RTO To Nerul By Dussehra
Navi Mumbai: Congress Demands To Shift RTO To Nerul By Dussehra

Ravindra Sawant, the District Congress Spokesperson for Navi Mumbai has demanded to shift RTO to the new building.

Amit Srivastava
Updated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: The delay in opening the newly constructed building of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Nerul has been irking citizens. At present, the RTO is functioning from a rented building in Vashi near the APMC market which is in dilapidated condition.

Ravindra Sawant, the District Congress Spokesperson for Navi Mumbai has demanded to shift RTO to the new building. While submitting a letter regarding his demand, he warned that they would inaugurate if the Transport department does not open by Dussehra. He submitted the letter to Hemagini Patil, Deputy Regional Transport Officer (Dy RTO) Vashi.

Inauguration Of New Building Awaits Since Several Months

The newly constructed well-furnished Deputy RTO office in Nerul (East) has been awaiting inauguration for several months. If operational, this office would provide a convenient alternative for motorists from various areas, including Belapur, Seawoods, Karave, Darave, Nerul, Shirwane, Kukshet, Nerul (East) and West, Sarasole, Juinagar, and Shirwane. It would eliminate the need for them to visit the APMC premises for RTO-related tasks.



