Navi Mumbai conducts over 3.8 million COVID tests since the outbreak of pandemic (Representative Image) | File

More than 38 lakh citizens have already been tested for COVID 19 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. So far, a total of 1,60,683 people tested positive for COVID 19. The total testing includes RT PCR and rapid antigen tests.

The civic body started testing in March 2020 following the outbreak of the pandemic and a lockdown was imposed across the country.

As per the data shared by the civic health department, till August 4, the civic body conducted a total of 38,22,612 tests for COVID-19 of which 22,72,934 tests were Antigen and the remaining 15,49,678 tests were RT PCR tests.

Of the total 38,22,612, a total of 1,60,683 people were found positive for COVID-19. However, 15,82,54 recovered and were discharged. At present, the total number of active cases in the city is 306. The civic body is conducting around 4000 tests per day.